Unit 42 taps into top-tier AI models like Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 and OpenAI's GPT-5.6-Cyber to constantly scan websites, APIs, and cloud setups for weak spots.

It not only finds issues but also suggests real fixes or offers quick patch solutions.

The service is available globally on an annual subscription, with pricing based on which AI models you pick, so companies can choose what fits them best.