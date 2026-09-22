Palo Alto Networks launches Unit 42 Continuous Frontier AI defense
Technology
Palo Alto Networks announced Unit 42 Continuous Frontier AI Defense, a new service that uses cutting-edge AI to spot and fix security gaps before hackers can exploit them.
Announced today, it's designed to help businesses keep up with the fast-changing world of AI-driven cyber threats.
Unit 42 suggests fixes and patches
Unit 42 taps into top-tier AI models like Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 and OpenAI's GPT-5.6-Cyber to constantly scan websites, APIs, and cloud setups for weak spots.
It not only finds issues but also suggests real fixes or offers quick patch solutions.
The service is available globally on an annual subscription, with pricing based on which AI models you pick, so companies can choose what fits them best.