Palo Alto Networks warns AI attacks could become more accessible
Palo Alto Networks says AI-driven cyberattacks could become more widely accessible in just four to six months, raising big risks for companies everywhere.
Its CIO, Meerah Rajavel, points out that advanced AI can quickly spot weaknesses and create attack code faster than ever.
She urges organizations to use AI-based defenses and patch security holes much more often: weekly or monthly updates just aren't enough anymore.
Indian firms speed cybersecurity upgrades
With India's booming digital economy and tech scene, local companies are especially exposed to these new threats.
Rajavel notes that cybersecurity is now a top priority in boardrooms, as sectors like banking and telecom face extra risk from systems that are tough to update.
The rush to upgrade security is real: what used to take a year now happens in weeks as everyone tries to stay ahead of smarter attacks.