Panasonic launches LUMIX L10 in India priced at ₹179,990
Panasonic just dropped the LUMIX L10 camera in India, priced at ₹179,990.
Available in black and silver, it's geared toward street, travel, and photography use.
Sales start this month, so if you're serious about your craft, this might catch your eye.
LUMIX L10 20.4MP with Leica lens
The LUMIX L10 packs a 20.4MP sensor and a Leica lens with f/1.7-2.8 aperture for sharp shots even in tricky lighting.
It supports multiple aspect ratios without cropping your view and uses AI-powered autofocus to track eyes, faces, animals, and even vehicles in real time.
You also get on-device color grading with real-time LUTs (plus custom LUTs via the app), a metal exterior and a magnesium alloy front case, OLED viewfinder, free-angle display for creative shooting angles, MP4 Lite video recording, and easy smartphone connectivity for quick sharing.