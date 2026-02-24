Panasonic will no longer make TVs

In a major shift, Panasonic has announced that it will no longer manufacture its own television sets. The Japanese electronics giant has signed a deal with Chinese company Skyworth, which will now handle the production, marketing, and sale of Panasonic-branded TVs. The partnership was revealed at a recent launch event where a Panasonic representative said that under this agreement, Skyworth will lead sales and logistics across the region.

Strategic alliance Skyworth to lead sales and logistics Skyworth, a Shenzhen-based TV brand and one of the top five TV brands by sales revenue in Q1 2025, will now handle the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of Panasonic-branded TVs. The company claims to be a leading global provider of the Android TV platform. Under this new partnership, Panasonic will provide expertize and quality assurance to maintain its high audiovisual standards with full joint development on high-end OLED models.

Customer assurance Support for existing TVs until March 2026 Panasonic has also promised to provide support for all TVs sold until March 2026 and those available from April. The Skyworth-made Panasonic TVs will be available in the US and Europe, with plans to capture a double-digit market share in the latter region. This move marks a major shift in Panasonic's long-standing commitment to its TV business.

Market evolution Panasonic's history with TV business Panasonic was once a leader in the plasma panel market, controlling over 40% of it in 2010. However, by March 2014, the company had stopped making plasma TVs due to rising demand for flat-screen LCD TVs and economic challenges following Lehman Brothers's bankruptcy. The same year, Panasonic started scaling back its US TV business and exited the market completely by 2016.

Business strategy The turning point in Panasonic's TV business In 2021, Panasonic announced plans to outsource all TV production to an undisclosed third party. This move was seen as a way to potentially improve the company's flexibility and finances. In 2024, Panasonic made a comeback in the US market with OLED and Mini LED TVs "all designed and developed in Japan." However, by February 2025, the company's president Yuki Kusumi had said they were "prepared to sell" their TV business if necessary.