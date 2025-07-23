Pandemic stress may have aged your brain: Study
A new study from the University of Nottingham found that the stress and disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic made people's brains age about 5.5 months faster, even if they never caught the virus.
The effect was most noticeable in older adults, men, and those from less privileged backgrounds.
AI scanned nearly 1,000 brains
Researchers used AI to scan nearly 1,000 brains before and after the pandemic.
Both people who had COVID-19 and those who didn't showed signs of faster brain aging, pointing to stress and lifestyle changes as big factors.
Only those who actually got infected saw dips in mental flexibility and processing speed.
Changes aren't permanent
The scientists say these changes aren't permanent—regular exercise, eating well, and managing stress could help reverse some of the effects.
So while the pandemic left its mark on our minds, there are ways to support your brain's recovery moving forward.