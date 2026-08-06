Panthalassa tests Ocean-2 floating AI data center off Washington coast
Technology
Ocean-2 is a new floating AI data center being tested off Washington's coast by Oregon startup Panthalassa.
Instead of using regular electricity or air conditioning, it's powered by ocean waves and keeps its servers cool with seawater.
It transmits AI data through SpaceX's Starlink satellite network, allowing it to operate offshore.
Ocean-2 renewable power and seawater cooling
Ocean-2 can run its AI servers on renewable energy, which means less pollution and no fossil fuels.
The cooling system returns water to the ocean, so there's minimal impact on marine life.
If this works out, it could lower cooling costs and relieve grid pressure for the more sustainable solution to fuel the potential of the next generation of artificial intelligence.