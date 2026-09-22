PANXEON blood test detects pancreatic cancer before symptoms appear
Technology
Researchers have created a new blood test called PANXEON that can spot pancreatic cancer much sooner than before, even before symptoms show up.
It looks for three key markers in your blood and uses AI to figure out your risk, making it possible to catch stage one and two cancers or even precancerous changes.
PANXEON 87% accurate in multinational trial
In trials with about 1,800 people from the United States, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, PANXEON was 87% accurate at finding early-stage cancer.
Ajay Goel from Beckman Research Institute says catching this cancer early could mean more treatment options, since most people don't notice symptoms until it's too late.
The test also keeps false alarms low: just 3% in low-risk folks and 16% for high-risk ones.