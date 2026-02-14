PaperBanana: AI tool creates research diagrams in minutes
Technology
PaperBanana is a new AI tool that takes the hassle out of creating research diagrams.
Instead of spending hours on charts and methodology visuals, researchers can now just type in their text and style preferences, and PaperBanana turns it into ready-to-use, professional diagrams.
This means less time stressing over graphics and more time focusing on actual research.
It outperforms other tools in benchmark tests
Powered by a five-agent system, PaperBanana delivers visuals that meet the standards of top conferences like NeurIPS and ICCV.
You can even make quick tweaks before adding them to your paper.
Benchmark tests show it outperforms other tools—so if you want to speed up your workflow or just make life easier during paper season, check it out at paper-banana.org.