Parents of 19-year-old Sam Nelson sue OpenAI and Sam Altman

OpenAI says chats on old version

OpenAI says these chats happened on an old version of ChatGPT that's no longer live, and they've since stepped up safety measures.

The lawsuit also accuses OpenAI of rushing out new features without enough testing just to keep up with competitors.

With California law holding AI companies responsible for harm caused by their products, this case is part of a bigger wave of people taking tech firms to court over chatbot advice gone wrong.