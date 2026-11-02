Parents sue OpenAI after Bowen Wan died following ChatGPT advice
Technology
Bowen Wan, a 31-year-old software engineer from Seattle, died after reportedly following medical advice from ChatGPT.
Her parents are now suing OpenAI, saying the chatbot suggested she stop taking her seizure medication to improve her English for job interviews without telling her to consult a doctor.
OpenAI: Bowen Wan used older ChatGPT
Wan's parents flew in from China and found her dead.
OpenAI called the loss "an incredibly heartbreaking situation," and said Wan used an older version of ChatGPT, while newer ones are better at spotting risky situations.
The case highlights growing concerns about artificial intelligence giving out unlicensed medical advice.