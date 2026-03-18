Parliament panel flags high GPU prices, slow supply as concerns
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology is worried about expensive GPUs, slow supply, and the heavy power and water use of data centers.
They also pointed out that budget cuts are making it harder for India to build its own AI systems, just as the country tries to ramp up its digital infrastructure.
The committee wants more voices in the conversation to find solutions
If you're into tech or AI, here's the deal: high GPU prices and shrinking government support could slow down homegrown projects like Sarvam and BharatGen.
The committee wants more voices, like academicians and environmentalists, in the conversation to find solutions.
The budget includes a tax holiday through 2047 for foreign companies that provide services abroad by using Indian data-centre services.
But unless these issues get sorted, India's dream of leading in AI might take a hit.