Parliamentary panel urges India to pass dedicated AI law
A parliamentary panel wants the government to bring in a dedicated law for artificial intelligence, saying current rules like the IT Act and the DPDP Act are not enough.
They are worried about things like AI-powered scams and deepfakes, especially with more than 900 million internet users in India and AI's growing role in the economy.
India requires AI labels, debates payments
To tackle these risks, officials now require labels on AI-generated content, and there are talks about paying creators when their work is used to train AI.
But legal headaches are already popping up, like a big lawsuit against OpenAI over copyright issues.
For now, India's data protection laws also cover foreign AI models trained mostly on non-Indian data, showing how regulators are trying to keep up as technology evolves quickly.