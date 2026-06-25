Parloa survey finds over half of Americans actively avoid chatbots
Technology
Turns out, most Americans aren't fans of chatbots.
A new Parloa survey shows over half actively avoid them: some even shout "human" or "person" just to get past the bot, and about one in six admit to using strong language out of frustration.
If an automated system doesn't help within three minutes, many people simply switch brands.
The biggest gripe? Bots that don't understand what users are saying.
Survey respondents open but distrust AI
Even though 85% say they'd be cool with automation if it actually solved their problems, only a small group trusts AI to handle anything complicated.
Nearly one-third have zero trust in these systems at all.
Parloa warns that if companies don't fix these pain points soon, they could lose customers fast.