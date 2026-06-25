Parloa survey finds over half of Americans actively avoid chatbots Technology Jun 25, 2026

Turns out, most Americans aren't fans of chatbots.

A new Parloa survey shows over half actively avoid them: some even shout "human" or "person" just to get past the bot, and about one in six admit to using strong language out of frustration.

If an automated system doesn't help within three minutes, many people simply switch brands.

The biggest gripe? Bots that don't understand what users are saying.