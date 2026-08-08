Partial solar eclipse affects parts of North America August 12
Heads up, skywatchers! A partial solar eclipse is coming to parts of North America on August 12, 2026.
The show kicks off early in the morning and wraps up by late afternoon, with the best US views expected in the Northeast.
Fairbanks, Alaska, and Presque Isle, Maine, are among the US locations with notable eclipse coverage.
Eclipse coverage higher in eastern Canada
In Fairbanks, about 37% of the sun will be covered at 8:27am. AKDT.
Presque Isle gets 28% coverage at 1:50pm EDT.
eastern Canada is getting in on the action, too: Iqaluit will see up to 61% coverage at 1:24pm EDT, while St. John's hits around 53% at 3:34pm NDT.
More North America eclipses ahead
Miss this one? No worries. North America has more eclipses lined up soon!
There's a big one coming January 14, 2029 (up to 81% coverage in northern Canada), and another partial eclipse for Newfoundland on August 2, 2027.
Keep your eyes on the sky!