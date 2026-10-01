Password manager 1Password launches unified access for passwords keys APIs
Technology
1Password just dropped Unified Access, a tool designed to help AI digital workers safely handle passwords, keys, and APIs without risky shortcuts like hardcoding them into code.
Instead, everything gets stored in a secure vault and only accessed when needed.
CTO Nancy Wang says this means teams can manage credentials on the fly, with every access tracked for security.
Password manager 1Password partners with GitHub
To make things smoother, 1Password is teaming up with AI developer tools like Cursor and GitHub so that security blends seamlessly into the tools people already use.
As Talha Tariq, CISO at Vercel, puts it, the goal is to keep things secure without slowing anyone down, especially as more AI tools go live in real-world projects.