Password manager 1Password unveils '1Password for Agents' enabling AI logins
Technology
1Password just dropped "1Password for Agents," a feature that lets AI tools log in to sites for you without ever revealing your actual passwords.
So you stay in control of your info, but can still let AI agents like Meta's Muse handle logins safely.
Digital keys verify AI, consent required
Here's the deal: The AI agent uses a unique digital key to verify its identity to 1Password.
You get a heads-up about which login it wants and why: Nothing happens unless you say yes.
Right now, this works with Meta's Muse and Grok Bot, but 1Password plans to add more AIs soon, like OpenAI Dots and Anthropic Claude Duet.
It's all about making sure your data stays yours, even as AI gets smarter.