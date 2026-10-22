Password manager 1Password unveils '1Password for Agents' enabling AI logins

Here's the deal: The AI agent uses a unique digital key to verify its identity to 1Password.

You get a heads-up about which login it wants and why: Nothing happens unless you say yes.

Right now, this works with Meta's Muse and Grok Bot, but 1Password plans to add more AIs soon, like OpenAI Dots and Anthropic Claude Duet.

It's all about making sure your data stays yours, even as AI gets smarter.