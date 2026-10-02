Password manager 1Password unveils unified access for AI credentials
Technology
1Password announced Unified Access, a tool designed to help companies keep their AI agents and manage their credentials and access secure.
Instead of juggling passwords and API keys in random places (or worse, hard-coding them), credentials now get stored safely in one spot.
Unified access logs credential use
Unified Access logs every time credentials are used, so there's a clear record of who did what.
Plus, it fits right into popular developer tools like GitHub and Vercel, making it super easy to add better security without slowing down your workflow.
An audit feature is also on the way for even more peace of mind.