Past 10 years warmest on record, says WMO
Technology
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) just confirmed that 2015-2025 (the past 10 years) are the warmest on record.
Its latest report gives a January-August 2025 global mean near-surface temperature of about 1.42 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times (+-0.12 degrees Celsius), and notes that 2025 is among the warmest years on record.
Numbers translate to real-world impacts
This isn't just about numbers: rising greenhouse gasses and ocean heat are fueling more intense heatwaves, floods, wildfires, and storms.
These changes are already displacing people and putting food, water, and cities at risk.
With sea levels climbing and nearly 1 billion coastal residents in harm's way, the WMO warns that action is urgent as the window to limit warming keeps shrinking.