Past decade hottest on record, says UN agency

This warming trend isn't just numbers: it's bringing more intense heatwaves, floods, and cyclones. These disasters are hitting people hard, causing health risks, billions in damages, and making life tougher for nearly 1 billion folks living near rising seas. Food security and water supplies are also under threat as weather patterns get more unpredictable.

Need for early warning systems

The WMO is pushing for better early warning systems everywhere so communities can prepare for extreme weather before it hits.

Progress has been made, especially in vulnerable regions, but there's still a way to go to keep everyone safe.