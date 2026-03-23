Past decade hottest on record, says UN agency
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) just flagged that our planet is heating up fast.
Their latest report says 2015-2025 has been the hottest stretch since records began in 1850, with early 2025 clocking in at 1.42 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
Ocean heat and greenhouse gasses are also at all-time highs.
Impacts on people and livelihoods
This warming trend isn't just numbers: it's bringing more intense heatwaves, floods, and cyclones.
These disasters are hitting people hard, causing health risks, billions in damages, and making life tougher for nearly 1 billion folks living near rising seas.
Food security and water supplies are also under threat as weather patterns get more unpredictable.
Need for early warning systems
The WMO is pushing for better early warning systems everywhere so communities can prepare for extreme weather before it hits.
Progress has been made, especially in vulnerable regions, but there's still a way to go to keep everyone safe.