Patagonia attracting massive data centers due to lower cooling costs
Patagonia in Argentina is quickly turning into a go-to place for tech companies building massive data centers.
Thanks to its cool climate and access to both hydroelectric power and Vaca Muerta gas, running these centers lowers cooling costs here.
Pampa Energia is already planning a data center that would consume up to 500 MW of energy near its Loma de la Lata plant in Neuquen.
Patagonia sees global firms, infrastructure gaps
Global players like Poland's Green Capital and U.S.-based FlexDomes are jumping in, with projects ranging from 120 MW to a whopping 3,000 MW.
Argentina's recent economic reforms and tax perks are helping attract these investments.
Still, there are hurdles: Patagonia needs better infrastructure and internet, and some investors may wait for Argentina's 2027 presidential election.
So while the region looks promising, it might take some time before all these plans become reality.