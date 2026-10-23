Pathos AI joins Bristol Myers and Tempus to accelerate Alzheimer's

Tempus AI will build a massive patient data set on neurological disorders, which Pathos will use, paying $55 million over five years, to power its Foundry platform to study the dataset at scale, generate and test hypotheses on disease biology, and inform the design of more targeted, adaptive clinical trials.

Bristol Myers gets non-exclusive strategic access to Pathos Foundry across its broader portfolio, as well as three-year exclusive rights to use the platform for its neuroscience development programs.

The fresh funding will also help Pathos upgrade its platform and move forward on experimental cancer drugs, including an AstraZeneca-partnered experimental breast cancer drug.