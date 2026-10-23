Pathos AI joins Bristol Myers and Tempus to accelerate Alzheimer's
Pathos AI just joined forces with Bristol Myers Squibb and Tempus AI to speed up new treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other brain disorders.
They're bringing artificial intelligence into the mix to make drug development faster and smarter.
Plus, Pathos raised $237 million in a Series E funding round led by Bristol Myers, pushing its value close to $3 billion.
Tempus AI to build neurological dataset
Tempus AI will build a massive patient data set on neurological disorders, which Pathos will use, paying $55 million over five years, to power its Foundry platform to study the dataset at scale, generate and test hypotheses on disease biology, and inform the design of more targeted, adaptive clinical trials.
Bristol Myers gets non-exclusive strategic access to Pathos Foundry across its broader portfolio, as well as three-year exclusive rights to use the platform for its neuroscience development programs.
The fresh funding will also help Pathos upgrade its platform and move forward on experimental cancer drugs, including an AstraZeneca-partnered experimental breast cancer drug.