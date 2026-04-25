Patient Kenneth with ALS speaks again using Neuralink brain implant
Technology
Kenneth, a living with ALS, can now communicate again thanks to Neuralink's new brain implant.
The device translates his thoughts directly into speech: no need for him to move or type.
This breakthrough gives real hope to people who have lost their voice due to neurodegenerative diseases.
Neuralink telepathy recreates patient Kenneth's voice
Neuralink's Telepathy system picks up signals from the part of the brain that controls speech and turns them into text and audio.
For Kenneth, it even recreates what his voice sounded like before ALS, making conversations feel more natural.
The tech is still being tested in clinical trials.