Patreon launches 30 creator features including iOS Clips and Quips
Patreon just dropped 30 fresh features aimed at making life easier for creators.
One of the new features is Clips, an iOS tool that lets you make short, shareable clips for TikTok or Patreon's own Quips.
CEO Jack Conte says these updates are all about building real connections and helping artists get paid fairly, something social media often misses.
Patreon improves discovery and unveils niches
Patreon's improved discovery system now helps smaller creators get noticed by highlighting posts based on style and content.
There's also Niches, where you can join topic-based communities with people who share your interests.
Plus, look out for Live Q and As, fan profiles, better analytics, and upcoming security tools like anti-AI scraping, with profiles and communities in early testing, Live Q&As arriving, and security features on a longer-term roadmap.