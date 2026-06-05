Pavan Davuluri says Microsoft credits India for Windows agentic AI

Microsoft shares fall 4.3% post-update

Microsoft's India-based R&D teams (more than 22,000 strong) were key to Windows AI features, which include smarter Surface laptops and better cross-platform support for Linux and Mac users.

Even though more than 100 million Windows devices are used in India, the country still has tons of growth potential, especially among small businesses.

Despite all this buzz, Microsoft's stock dipped 4.3% after CEO Satya Nadella announced the updates, showing the market is a bit cautious for now.