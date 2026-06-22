Paytm launches 'Pocket Money' UPI feature linking parents to teens
Technology
Paytm just rolled out "Pocket Money," a new UPI feature made for teens.
Now, you can pay for stuff like metro rides or snacks without needing your own bank account: your parent's account links to your UPI profile.
It's all set up using NPCI's UPI Circle framework.
Parents set limits and monitor payments
Parents can set spending limits (up to ₹15,000 a month and ₹5,000 per transaction), prevent international payments, and monitor every payment.
Pocket Money isn't just convenient. It helps teens get comfortable with digital payments and learn financial responsibility in a safe environment.