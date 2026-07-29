Paytm launches Split Bills feature to simplify shared expense splitting
Technology
Paytm just rolled out a Split Bills feature, so you can finally stop stressing about who owes what after outings with friends.
Whether it's for trips, meals, or movie nights, you can divide costs evenly or set custom amounts: no more awkward math or chasing people down.
Paytm Split Bills creates expense groups
With Split Bills, you can create as many groups as you need to track shared expenses and see who's paid up.
The app lets you record payments made through Paytm UPI, cash, cards, or even other UPI apps.
You can mark dues as settled and send gentle reminders, all from within Paytm, making splitting bills way less of a hassle.