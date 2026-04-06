Paytm now enables biometric UPI payments and cash withdrawals
Paytm just made paying and withdrawing cash a lot simpler: you can now use your fingerprint or Face ID instead of typing in your UPI PIN.
This update follows RBI's push for stronger security, so your biometric data stays on your device and transactions are safer.
Paytm UPI biometrics ₹5,000 cap
You can pay, check balances, or withdraw cash at select ATMs by scanning a QR code and using biometrics; no card needed.
UPI payments with biometrics are capped at ₹5,000 per transaction, while cardless ATM withdrawals usually go up to ₹10,000 (depending on the bank).
It works on both Android and iOS devices, and you can link multiple bank accounts too.
Razorpay is also rolling out similar biometric features for card payments, so digital transactions in India just got a security boost.