Paytm now enables biometric UPI payments and cash withdrawals

Paytm UPI biometrics ₹5,000 cap

You can pay, check balances, or withdraw cash at select ATMs by scanning a QR code and using biometrics; no card needed.

UPI payments with biometrics are capped at ₹5,000 per transaction, while cardless ATM withdrawals usually go up to ₹10,000 (depending on the bank).

It works on both Android and iOS devices, and you can link multiple bank accounts too.

Razorpay is also rolling out similar biometric features for card payments, so digital transactions in India just got a security boost.