Paytm says app and UPI payments are working normally
Technology
If you use Paytm for payments, you're all good.
The company says its app and UPI services are working normally, so things like money transfers, QR payments, mobile recharges, and bill payments are working as usual.
As its spokesperson put it: "Our services are working normally. Customers can continue to use the Paytm app as usual for UPI payments."
Paytm posts record ₹2,448 cr revenue
Paytm just had a record quarter: its operating revenue jumped 28% year-over-year to ₹2,448 crore and EBITDA soared 182% to ₹203 crore with an 8% margin.
Profit after tax was up 79% at ₹220 crore.
The company credits smart moves in its merchant and consumer business plus better use of AI for these results, saying they're focused on providing a simple, trusted, safe, and secure payments experience.