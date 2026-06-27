PayU launches CLI and Builder MCP to simplify payment integration

CLI terminal payments and Builder MCP

With PayU CLI, you can create payment links, process refunds, check settlements, and pull reports, all right from your terminal. It even lets you switch between multiple accounts or test environments easily.

Builder MCP helps you whip up ready-to-go JavaScript code with built-in error handling, so what used to take days now takes just hours.

PayU's CTO Narendra Babu said merchants and their tech teams are now looking for "lightning-fast integrations and operational flexibility."