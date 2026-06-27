PayU launches CLI and Builder MCP to simplify payment integration
Technology
PayU just launched PayU CLI and Builder MCP, two fresh tools designed to take the hassle out of payment integration.
Now, developers can plug payment features straight into their coding setup, making everything from setup to daily tasks much faster and smoother.
CLI terminal payments and Builder MCP
With PayU CLI, you can create payment links, process refunds, check settlements, and pull reports, all right from your terminal. It even lets you switch between multiple accounts or test environments easily.
Builder MCP helps you whip up ready-to-go JavaScript code with built-in error handling, so what used to take days now takes just hours.
PayU's CTO Narendra Babu said merchants and their tech teams are now looking for "lightning-fast integrations and operational flexibility."