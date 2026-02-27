Pearson says AI is helping students learn better

Profits up 6% to PS614 million ($830 million)

In 2025, Pearson's profits went up 6% to £614 million (about $830 million), mostly thanks to assessments and virtual schools that meet strict accreditation rules.

Digital courseware—while only around 10% of profits and viewed by some investors as more vulnerable to AI—is still valued by the company.

Abbosh summed it up: "We can show that learners learn better when they use our AI, which is not true when you use AI in the wild, actually that can cause cognitive atrophy problems,".

Looking ahead, Pearson expects even higher profits as it keeps doubling down on smart tech for learning.