Pebble launches Round 2 circular smartwatch with 10-day battery
Pebble just dropped the Round 2, marking 11 years since its first circular smartwatch (which launched in 2015).
This new version packs a 10-day battery, a crisp 1.3-inch e-paper display with slimmer bezels, and comes in sleek stainless steel (choose from matte black, brushed silver, or shiny rose gold), all while staying super slim at just 8.1mm.
Eric Migicovsky defends no heart sensor
Round 2 nails the traditional watch look but keeps things smart: you get notifications, sleep tracking, and step counting.
To keep it thin, there's no heart rate sensor, something CEO Eric Migicovsky says was a design choice to balance looks and practicality.
The display is easy to read in sunlight and works with both Android and iOS.
Preorders start at $199, with options for silicone or leather straps; message replies are Android-only for now.