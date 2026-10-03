Pebble launches Round 2 circular smartwatch with 10-day battery

Round 2 nails the traditional watch look but keeps things smart: you get notifications, sleep tracking, and step counting.

To keep it thin, there's no heart rate sensor, something CEO Eric Migicovsky says was a design choice to balance looks and practicality.

The display is easy to read in sunlight and works with both Android and iOS.

Preorders start at $199, with options for silicone or leather straps; message replies are Android-only for now.