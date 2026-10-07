Pebble unveils Round 2 with 1.3-inch e-paper and 10-day battery
Technology
Pebble just dropped the Round 2 smartwatch, building on its Pebble Time Round from 2015.
This new version packs a bigger 1.3-inch e-paper display and a much-improved battery life, around 10 days on a single charge, while still keeping things super slim at just 8.1mm.
Three finishes, no heart-rate sensor
You can pick the Round 2 in matte black, brushed silver, or shiny rose gold, all with a stainless steel case and comfy silicone strap (leather is extra).
The e-paper screen is easy to read even in sunlight, but to keep the watch thin, Pebble skipped the heart-rate sensor.
Instead, you get step and sleep tracking thanks to an accelerometer.