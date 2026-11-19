Pectoral sandpipers decline as climate alters Arctic food timing
Pectoral sandpipers are basically the marathon runners of the bird world, flying over 27359km each year between Alaska and Argentina.
But lately, scientists have noticed their numbers dropping fast; almost half of Alaska's shorebird species are in decline, thanks to climate change affecting their timing and food supply.
Conservation underway to protect stopovers
Hotter temperatures are throwing off the timing between when these birds arrive and when insects, their main food, are available in the Arctic.
Add in habitat loss from development, and it's getting harder for them to survive these epic journeys.
Conservation efforts are underway to protect key stopover spots so these birds and others like them can keep making their incredible trips.