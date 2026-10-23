Peloton streams 20-minute 'Space ride' from ISS with Jessica Meir
Peloton just dropped a "Space Ride" class featuring NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, streamed live from the International Space Station (ISS).
In this 20-minute session, members got to see Earth from orbit while learning how astronauts keep their bodies strong in zero gravity.
Jessica Meir details 0 gravity routine
Meir broke down her daily fitness routine (lots of strength training, cycling, and treadmill time) to fight muscle loss and keep bones healthy when there's no gravity.
She also talked about why teamwork matters so much up there, sharing, "You look around and there are so many complex and technical systems... but the one most important element that you realize very quickly is the human in human spaceflight," said Jessica Meir.
If you missed it live, you can catch the Space Ride on Peloton or check out a special version coming soon to YouTube.