Penn State builds sensors that mimic eyes for self-driving cars
Technology
Penn State scientists have built new sensors that mimic how our eyes handle changing light, making it easier for self-driving cars to see clearly, even with tricky glare from headlights or streetlights at night.
This technology could help cars spot objects more accurately in tough lighting, where current cameras and lidar often struggle.
Photomemristors 95% accuracy recognizing illuminated letters
Called photomemristors, these tiny devices use special materials to adjust sensitivity just like a real retina.
In tests, they nailed over 95% accuracy recognizing illuminated letters under mixed lighting.
The article notes that this technology could also boost robotics, smart cameras, and even vision aids, not just driverless cars.