Penn State researchers find membrane associated periodic skeleton controls endocytosis
Penn State researchers just found a new job for the membrane-associated periodic skeleton (MPS), a tiny, lattice-like structure under neuron surfaces.
Besides keeping neurons in shape, MPS actually controls how brain cells absorb nutrients and proteins, a process called endocytosis that is very important for healthy brains.
Weakened MPS increases amyloid precursor uptake
Turns out, when MPS gets weaker (like in early Alzheimer's disease), neurons start absorbing too much of certain proteins, specifically amyloid precursor protein, which then turns into toxic fragments and harms brain cells.
The team thinks that by keeping MPS stable, we might be able to slow down early damage from diseases like Alzheimer's.
As one researcher put it, their work reveals a new role of the MPS in regulating endocytosis and its potential implications for neurodegenerative diseases.