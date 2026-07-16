Penn State researchers find membrane associated periodic skeleton controls endocytosis

Turns out, when MPS gets weaker (like in early Alzheimer's disease), neurons start absorbing too much of certain proteins, specifically amyloid precursor protein, which then turns into toxic fragments and harms brain cells.

The team thinks that by keeping MPS stable, we might be able to slow down early damage from diseases like Alzheimer's.

As one researcher put it, their work reveals a new role of the MPS in regulating endocytosis and its potential implications for neurodegenerative diseases.