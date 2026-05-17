Penn State study finds harsh parenting impairs preschoolers' stress regulation
Penn State researchers found that harsh parenting, like yelling or spanking, can make it harder for preschoolers to manage stress as they grow up.
The study, published May 17, 2026, explored how different parenting styles affect the way children and parents handle stress together.
Gentle parenting linked to self calming
The team worked with 129 mother-child pairs (children aged three and four) during a tough puzzle challenge, tracking their stress levels.
Children with gentle parents learned to calm themselves and needed less help over time.
But those exposed to harsher methods struggled to relax and stayed dependent on their parents for emotional support.
Erika Lunkenheimer emphasizes gentle consistent parenting
Professor of Psychology Erika Lunkenheimer explained that gentle, consistent parenting helps children feel safe and balanced emotionally.
Even small actions, like pausing for a deep breath, can make a big difference in helping children manage stress as they grow.