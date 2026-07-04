Penn State turns plastic bottles into synthetic lithium-ion battery graphite

Researchers create graphite without metal catalysts

The team mixed shredded PET with graphene oxide and heated it up, creating high-quality graphite without using metal catalysts.

Their method made even bigger graphite crystals than what is found in nature.

Lead researcher Shakshi Sekar called the process "a material most people think of as pure waste can actually become a genuinely valuable resource for producing graphite," helping recycling while making better battery materials.