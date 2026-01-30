Pentagon, Anthropic clash over limits on military AI use

The Pentagon and artificial intelligence (AI) developer Anthropic are at odds over the use of military AI technology. The disagreement centers on safeguards that would prevent the government from using Anthropic's technology for autonomous weapon targeting and domestic surveillance in the US. The issue is a major test case for Silicon Valley's influence on US military and intelligence operations, highlighting the ongoing dialogue about the role of tech companies in military applications.

Information Pentagon and Anthropic reach an impasse After extensive discussions under a $200 million contract, the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Anthropic have reached an impasse, according to Reuters. The disagreement has intensified over how Anthropic's AI tools can be used.

AI usage Anthropic's AI tools and national security Anthropic has defended its position, saying its AI is "extensively used for national security missions by the US government" and that they are in "productive discussions with the Department of War about ways to continue that work." The company is one of several major AI developers awarded contracts by the Pentagon last year. Others include Alphabet's Google, Elon Musk's xAI, and OpenAI.

Ethical concerns Concerns over AI tools and domestic surveillance Anthropic has raised concerns that its tools could be used for domestic surveillance or weapon targeting without adequate human oversight. The Pentagon has pushed back against these guidelines, arguing that it should be able to use commercial AI technology as long as it's legal, even if companies disagree. However, Pentagon officials may need Anthropic's cooperation in the future due to their models being trained to avoid harmful actions.

