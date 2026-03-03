Pentagon deal backlash boosts Claude's app store ranking

OpenAI updated terms with Pentagon

After concerns about privacy, OpenAI updated its agreement with the Pentagon—now, it says it will prohibit intentional use for domestic surveillance and the procurement or use of commercially acquired personal or identifiable information for surveillance purposes.

The Department of War also clarified that intelligence agencies like the NSA won't get access unless there's a separate contract change.

OpenAI engineers and safety experts will work directly with Pentagon staff under the new terms.