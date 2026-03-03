Pentagon deal backlash boosts Claude's app store ranking
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman openly called the company's recent Pentagon deal "opportunistic and sloppy," saying, "We shouldn't have rushed to get this out."
The backlash over possible surveillance led to Anthropic's Claude overtaking ChatGPT as the top app on Apple's App Store last weekend.
OpenAI updated terms with Pentagon
After concerns about privacy, OpenAI updated its agreement with the Pentagon—now, it says it will prohibit intentional use for domestic surveillance and the procurement or use of commercially acquired personal or identifiable information for surveillance purposes.
The Department of War also clarified that intelligence agencies like the NSA won't get access unless there's a separate contract change.
OpenAI engineers and safety experts will work directly with Pentagon staff under the new terms.
Altman calls for fairer contracts
Altman said he wants to "de-escalate things" between tech firms and the government, especially after Anthropic was labeled a "supply chain risk."
He pushed for fairer contracts for all AI labs and emphasized that future progress depends on honest collaboration between government and AI developers.