Pentagon declares Anthropic's AI a 'national security risk'
The US Defense Department has labeled Anthropic's AI models a "national security risk," saying their technology has different "policy preferences" that could mess with military operations and supply chains.
This move is all about making sure the Pentagon's systems stay in line with US defense policies, Pentagon officials say the designation is not intended to punish Anthropic's commercial business; the designation specifically affects Pentagon-related contracts and supply-chain use.
Lawsuit against the Trump administration
Anthropic is not taking this quietly: they have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, calling the decision "unprecedented and unlawful" because it puts big contracts at risk.
Defense contractors now have to prove they are not using Anthropic's Claude AI for Pentagon projects.
The Pentagon plans to slowly phase out Anthropic's technology from its systems, aiming for a smooth transition while the legal battle plays out.