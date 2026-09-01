Pentagon gets its own ChatGPT and Grok for military use
What's the story
The Pentagon has launched its own versions of OpenAI's ChatGPT and xAI's Grok, giving 3 million civilian and military personnel access to these advanced generative AI tools. The new tools, called ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government, are now part of GenAI.mil, a centralized secure portal launched last year. The move is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the Department of Defense while maintaining data security.
Portal launch
GenAI.mil portal
The GenAI.mil portal was launched to give Department of Defense employees access to commercial frontier AI models without compromising sensitive government data.
The military version of the tools is exempt from data collection, a common practice in consumer tech products.
The Department of Defense has reported that the generative AI portal has been well-received, with over 1.7 million unique users already onboarded out of its 3 million personnel.
Tool features
ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government
ChatGPT Mil, a product of OpenAI's initiative for government, will offer an experience similar to commercial ChatGPT users. It will focus on chat, files, projects, and custom GPTs.
The tool will also support document-heavy unclassified work such as administrative tasks, logistics planning, and policy-making.
On the other hand, Grok's capabilities are described in broader militaristic terms by the Pentagon.
Tool impact
Grok is expected to help military execute missions faster
The Defense Department believes that Grok will provide "immediate productivity gains, stronger knowledge continuity, and more secure and efficient collaboration."
The tool is expected to help the military execute missions faster and with greater precision across various operational contexts.
This includes everything from market research analysis for acquisition professionals to supply-chain management for logisticians.
Strategic moves
Pentagon's AI partnerships and Claude model absence
The addition of ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government to GenAI.mil is part of a larger strategy by the Pentagon to leverage AI tools for faster work.
The move also highlights the absence of Anthropic's Claude model, as well as the Pentagon's willingness to collaborate with other companies after its dispute with frontier lab.
The department has also partnered with tech giants like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Reflection AI to enhance its AI capabilities.