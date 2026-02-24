Pentagon picks Elon Musk's Grok AI over Claude
Technology
The US Department of Defense just signed a deal with Elon Musk's xAI to bring its Grok AI into classified military systems.
This move is all about boosting intelligence analysis and battlefield tech, and it ends Anthropic's Claude model's monopoly on classified operations.
The bigger story
xAI got the gig because it agreed to the Pentagon's tough terms, even though Grok isn't as advanced as Claude.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon is speeding up talks with Google and OpenAI to expand their models into classified environments.
The bigger story? There's growing pressure on AI companies to loosen their safety rules for military use—a debate that could shape how AI gets used in war going forward.