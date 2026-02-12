Pentagon pushes for unrestricted AI access on classified networks

Concerns over potential misuse of AI

Letting powerful AI be available on classified networks without many of the standard restrictions sounds futuristic but raises real concerns.

These systems can sometimes make up convincing but false info—which could be risky when it comes to things like weapons targeting or mission planning.

While Pentagon leaders say they'll stick to US law, some tech companies worry about their tools being used for autonomous weapons or surveillance.

The debate isn't just about tech—it's about where we draw the line with AI in national security.