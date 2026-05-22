Pentagon releases 222 declassified UFO files with Apollo 12 audio
Technology
The Pentagon just released its second batch of declassified UFO files: 222 files, including audio recordings from strange incidents.
One highlight is an Apollo 12 audio clip from 1969, where astronauts Pete Conrad, Richard Gordon, and Alan Bean chat about seeing "streaks of light" as they try to sleep in space.
Sandia document details 209 sightings
NASA later explained those "streaks of light" were actually visual effects inside the astronauts' eyes, not actual UFOs.
This batch also includes a huge document covering 209 sightings near Sandia, New Mexico (1948-1950), with witnesses describing "green orbs," "disks," and "fireballs" around a secret military base.
Another release is already in the works as part of the Pentagon's push for transparency.