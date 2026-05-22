Pentagon releases 222 declassified UFO files with Apollo 12 audio

Sandia document details 209 sightings

NASA later explained those "streaks of light" were actually visual effects inside the astronauts' eyes, not actual UFOs.

This batch also includes a huge document covering 209 sightings near Sandia, New Mexico (1948-1950), with witnesses describing "green orbs," "disks," and "fireballs" around a secret military base.

Another release is already in the works as part of the Pentagon's push for transparency.