Pentagon to build its own AI after Anthropic standoff

Fallout from the standoff

This standoff spotlights big ethical debates around military use of AI.

Anthropic's CEO pushed back against demands for unrestricted access and called for bans on mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

In response, President Trump ordered federal agencies to stop using Anthropic technology.

The fallout means other companies like OpenAI and xAI are stepping in, while the Pentagon works to pull Claude from sensitive networks, potentially speeding up the push for homegrown military AI.