The Pentagon's AARO has analyzed over 700 reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) but found no evidence of extraterrestrial life.

Despite high-quality images and videos of these UAPs, they remain unexplained, with some classified due to acquisition methods.

Despite high-quality images and videos of these UAPs, they remain unexplained, with some classified due to acquisition methods.

The AARO encourages public reporting of UAP sightings and provides access to declassified information on their website.

Pentagon examined 757 reports of UAP between May 2023 and June 2024

No evidence of aliens but 'very anomalous objects' remain: Pentagon

By Mudit Dube 12:33 pm Nov 20, 202412:33 pm

What's the story Jon Kosloski, the director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Research Office (AARO), has said that there is no "verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity or technology." He made the statement while testifying before a Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Tuesday. Kosloski stressed that most reports received by his office were not unusual, but a small number required significant resources for investigation.

AARO's commitment to transparency and partnership

Kosloski stressed the need for AARO to increase the volume, quality, and diversity of data it collects and analyzes. He encouraged people who have witnessed unidentified objects to report them without fear of stigma associated with UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) reporting. The director also expressed his office's dedication to fostering collaborations both within and outside the government sector.

AARO maintains open-minded approach to UAP investigations

Kosloski clarified that while his office hasn't found any concrete proof of extraterrestrial beings or technology, it remains open to all potential explanations for UAP. He made the statement during a hearing after testimonies about unexplained objects violating US airspace and covert programs to recover and study downed craft. Last Wednesday, journalist Michael Shellenberger testified that sources had informed him that intelligence communities possess high-resolution photos and videos of UAPs, far surpassing the quality of declassified imagery.

AARO's stance on declassification and public access to UFO information

Kosloski clarified that AARO doesn't have the sole authority to declassify materials, and some evidence remains classified due to the method of acquisition, not the content it reveals. Since its inception in 2022, the Pentagon has supervised AARO and launched a website in 2023 for public access to declassified UFO information. Despite releasing several reports on various UFO sightings, all concluded there's no evidence suggesting these unexplained sightings are of extraterrestrial origin.

AARO's latest report analyzes over 700 UAP reports

In its latest report, AARO examined 757 reports of UAP between May 1, 2023, and June 1, 2024. Kosloski admitted that some "very anomalous objects" need careful study but no link to extraterrestrial life has been established. He also updated his office's work since last year's report to Congress and testimony in a similar setting.