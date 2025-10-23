Perplexity AI now available on Samsung smart TVs
Samsung just rolled out the Perplexity AI app on its 2025 smart TVs—a world first for TV platforms.
You can now ask questions, plan trips, or look up info right from your TV using the Apps tab or a dedicated AI button on the remote.
The app is also coming to select older Samsung TVs later this year via a software update.
How the app works
The app gives you quick, sourced answers as visual cards designed for big screens.
You can type or speak your questions and even get follow-up prompts to dig deeper.
It helps with content discovery, general knowledge, trip planning, and daily tasks.
If you're among the first to try it out, you'll score a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro—just scan the QR code in the app.
Competing with Gemini on Google TV
Perplexity joins Microsoft Copilot and Samsung's own Vision AI Companion platform on these TVs, showing how smart TVs are becoming real hubs for AI help.
Unlike basic chatbots, Perplexity pulls in answers from credible sources across the web in real time.
While Google has Gemini on Google TV, this is Perplexity's first major global appearance on a TV—thanks to its partnership with Samsung.