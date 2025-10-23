Perplexity AI now available on Samsung smart TVs Technology Oct 23, 2025

Samsung just rolled out the Perplexity AI app on its 2025 smart TVs—a world first for TV platforms.

You can now ask questions, plan trips, or look up info right from your TV using the Apps tab or a dedicated AI button on the remote.

The app is also coming to select older Samsung TVs later this year via a software update.