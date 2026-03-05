Perplexity AI now lets you chat with voice
Perplexity AI rolled out "Voice Mode" across its apps—including desktop—so you can search and chat using your voice.
You can start it in the app, use push-to-talk or hands-free, and start chatting by tapping the mic icon or using shortcuts like |V on Mac.
You can ask questions for up to 90 seconds
Voice Mode instantly turns your speech into text, lets you ask questions for up to 90 seconds at a time, and supports back-and-forth conversations.
A visual cue shows when it's listening, plus every chat is saved so you can revisit them later.
It's perfect if you like multitasking or just want to give your fingers a break.
How to use it
Perplexity's Voice Mode gives answers with cited sources—so you know where info comes from.
On iOS, you'll need to tap the mic inside the app; Android users can use a wake phrase.