Perplexity AI releases personal computer app to all Mac users
Perplexity AI just made its Personal Computer software available to all Mac users, not just Max subscribers.
Now, you can run local AI agents that handle multi-step tasks, work with your files and apps, and even browse the web.
It's a big step toward giving people more secure, private AI tools right on their own devices.
Perplexity app supports over 400 connectors
The app connects with over 400 connectors and manages everything securely inside Perplexity's system.
If you use the Comet browser, it also works smoothly with web-based tools, no extra setup needed.
You can start or approve tasks remotely from your iPhone, and it's especially handy on always-on Macs like the Mac mini.
Heads up: Perplexity is phasing out its old Mac app to focus fully on this upgraded version, which you can download directly (not through the App Store).