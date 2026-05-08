Perplexity AI releases personal computer app to all Mac users

Perplexity app supports over 400 connectors

The app connects with over 400 connectors and manages everything securely inside Perplexity's system.

If you use the Comet browser, it also works smoothly with web-based tools, no extra setup needed.

You can start or approve tasks remotely from your iPhone, and it's especially handy on always-on Macs like the Mac mini.

Heads up: Perplexity is phasing out its old Mac app to focus fully on this upgraded version, which you can download directly (not through the App Store).